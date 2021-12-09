When: East Cocalico Township supervisors meeting, Dec. 2.

What happened: Looking at innovative ways to reduce farm sediment flowing into its waterways, supervisors voted to partner with a local agriculture business to administer the township’s new FS4 project.

What it means: Farmers Saving Soil – Stopping Sediment is a grant-based program run by East Cocalico Township and monitored by TeamAg, of Ephrata. Under the plan, farmers whose properties are within the township’s urbanized area can apply for grants to reduce sediment flow coming off their land. TeamAg’s job includes reviewing each farm’s plan in regards to the program, conducting tillage inspections of the qualifying fields, verifying location and calculating sediment reductions.

Services: For their service TeamAg will be paid between $5,300 and $6,800, depending on services needed such as field measurements, inspections and consultations. TeamAg will be responsible for repairing a report for each farm, including a follow up inspection report. Each farm will get three inspections. A report will then be prepared and reductions verified.

Applicants: Three farms will be included in this pilot program. Two of the farms are in the Cocalico Creek Watershed and the third in the Muddy Creek watershed. A fourth farm was not accepted because the application was filed too late.

Quotable: “We did fund this program on a first-come, first-serve basis trying to make sure we meet our goals for sediment reduction of 93,606 pounds in the Cocalico Creek watershed and 8,861 pounds in the Muddy Creek area,” Township Manager Mike Hession said.

Funds: Depending on acreage involved, the three farms eligible for participation could receive $18,136, $5,250 and $3,045. The money for the program and to pay TeamAg as well as the grants to the farmers has been budgeted in 2022 by the township using funds provided through the American Rescue Plan Act. This is a three-year grant program after which it will be reevaluated.

Budget: The board approved the annual budget, keeping the real estate tax rate at 1.768 mills, street light tax at $1 per frontage foot and hydrant tax at 0.12 mills per $1,000 of assessed valuation. The spending plan calls for revenues of $6,558,176 and expenses of $6,665,452. The gap will be closed by carrying over about $107,300 from 2021 funds to balance the budget. The board also voted to set the police officers’ contributions into their pension program at 2.5%, down from 5%.

Other business: The township is still looking to solve the problem of tractor-trailers attempting to turn from Line Road onto Wabash Road in order to access Four Seasons Produce. The tight turn has been consistently damaging surrounding properties and has struck and even broken a number of utility poles. Truckers involved in accidents there blame their GPS instructions, the township hopes to fix the problem by contacting GPS manufacturers and urge them to suggest a new route. Signage disallowing turns by trucks are in place but are often ignored. Hession said in is discussions with the state Department of Transportation he was told that the state requires a Truck Restriction Study be performed to justify a restriction. Hession said PennDOT has no such plan on file.

What’s next: The next supervisors meeting will be held 7 p.m. Dec. 16.