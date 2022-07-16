When: East Cocalico supervisors meeting, July 7.

What happened: The township is continuing its search for a manager with the help of Harrisburg-based recruiting firm of Keystone Municipal Solutions, Chairman Romao “RC” Carrasco said.

Background: When hired at the last township meeting, Keystone Municipal Solutions agreed to provide the township with a slate of potential candidates within 90 days at a cost of $9,500. The manager’s position has been open since June 1.

Who is managing: Carrasco said the three supervisors have taken over managerial duties. They have been meeting every Monday morning to lay out operations for the staff to follow. These are not business meetings, Carrasco said, as he assured the audience no votes of any kind are conducted.

Quotable: “I stress that these are for purely administrative discussions only,” he said.

In other business: The board approved a resolution to adjust supplemental appropriations for the 2022 budget with regard to money received under the American Rescue Plan Act. The township received $558,619 in these funds in 2021 of which $550,233 remains unspent. Revisions include $37,600 for work on the Rose Hill stormwater basin following the rejection of a grant application from another source. Also, $78,000 will be spent to provide local firefighters with new air packs and $12,000 will go to upgrading the audio-video equipment used to livestream meetings on Zoom. Another $12,000 will go toward new laptop computers for police cars. Lastly, $45,000 will go toward stormwater pipeline projects in Reamstown Heights.

What’s next: Tabled until next meeting is $37,300 that will be used to provide traffic preemption devices on traffic signals at Route 272 and Garden Spot Road and 272 at Route 897. East Cocalico supervisors want to confirm that Ephrata Township will split the cost of the device at Garden Spot Road because both municipalities are responsible for that intersection. Traffic preemption devices allow emergency vehicles to control the red and green lights as they respond to emergencies. These two intersections are the last ones to be outfitted with devices.