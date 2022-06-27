When: East Cocalico Township supervisors meeting, June 16.

What happened: The board voted unanimously to hire the Harrisburg-based recruiting firm of Keystone Municipal Solutions to seek suitable candidates to take over manager’s duties. That job has been vacant since June 1 when Mike Hession returned to Denver Borough as full-time manager. Hession had spent the past year dividing his time between the two municipalities in an experimental time-sharing arrangement that, in the end, proved too burdensome.

The cost: During an interview with the supervisors, Keystone agreed to provide the township with a slate of potential candidates within 90 days at a cost of $9,500. Keystone’s amount was considerably smaller that two other firms that were also interviewed. Estimated costs projected by Samaritan Consulting Group of Lancaster was about $31,000 while the estimate from Reading-based Herbein Mosteller was $41,000. While all three firms drew high praise from the board for their professionalism and the extensive amount of work they go through in order to find the best possible candidates, one thing the board seemed to like is that Keystone was the only one that was mostly focused on filling slots for municipal governments.

In other business: Police Chief Darrick Keppley said he had “disappointing news” about using funds from the American Rescue Plan Act to purchase six new police cars. He said he attended a workshop meeting of the Lancaster County commissioners where Chairman Ray D’Agostino “specifically stated that he did not feel ARPA funding should be used to buy police cars.”

Police dogs: Keppley said he was looking into the possibility of establishing a K-9 unit for his department. His department has been in discussion with Lititz Borough Police which has had such program funded by establishing a nonprofit corporation and soliciting donations from the community. Keppley had no costs yet, but he said the most expensive part is purchasing and installing a dog enclosure in a police car. Cost for that is about $10,000 but he said since the department is buying new cars next year, an enclosure could be easily installed in one unit. The board was willing to engage in more discussion on this idea.