- When: East Cocalico Township supervisors meeting, Feb. 6.

- What happened: Assistant township manager was added to the job title of Tony Luongo, the township’s zoning officer. Township Manager Penny Pollick said the promotion was well deserved. His salary will go from $65,500 to $80,000.

- Background: Luongo, whose new duties went into effect immediately, has served as zoning officer for about 10 years.

- Zoning request: The township again took up a request by Jordan Martin, of 51 Cocalico Creek Road, Stevens.

- Background: In January, Martin asked for a text amendment to the zoning laws to allow for “adaptive reuse” of some unused buildings. Martin wants the township to allow him to create storage rental space. His farm is in the C-1 commercial zone, which allows agriculture but not a side business. At the Jan. 23 meeting, the supervisors were not enthusiastic about the request, fearing that granting Martin permission to create a storage business might have unintended repercussions for other unwanted farm businesses.

- New approach: Martin’s attorney, Dwight Yoder, suggested that instead of adaptive reuse, they tweak the existing ordinance. He pointed out that in the ag district, farm occupations to supplement income are permitted. However, they are not permitted on farms in the C-1 commercial zones. Yoder suggested that the C-1 zone be allowed to have farm occupations not greater than 10,000 square feet of gross floor space. Martin plans to use 9,000 square feet. Also, Yoder suggested, in having a farm occupation it should be made mandatory that the owner resides on the property.

- What’s next: After some discussion, the board said it will come back with a decision at the next meeting.

- Other business: Chad Weaver, chief of Stevens Fire Company, asked for the township’s help in purchasing new radios, citing dead spots in certain areas of the township. He said the fire companies — his own, Smokestown and Reamstown — are testing a Harris radio and Kenwoods. Twelve radios are being requested — three for each fire company and three for Reamstown Ambulance. The cost for the Harris radios and needed accessories will be $38,800. The as-yet untested Kenwoods may be less costly, he added.

- What’s next: Pollick suggested the board reexamine the budget to see where funds can be found. Fry said the issue will be discussed again at the next meeting.