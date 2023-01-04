When: East Cocalico Township supervisors meeting, Dec. 29.

What happened: The board announced they found a candidate for the township manager position, though they did not identify the individual.

Quotable: “We have a finalist candidate, and we’ve informed him of our employment terms. We are completing our due diligence prior to bringing to the board for an actual vote.” Supervisor Lorenzo Bonura said.

Background: The township manager position has been vacant since June 1 when Mike Hession, who was dividing his duties between East Cocalico and Denver, returned to serving just as Denver’s borough manager.

Other business: Edward McAlanis asked to be reinstated to the township Parks and Recreation Board. McAlanis voluntarily took a leave of absence in August 2021 following his arrest on July 14 by the FBI in connection with the Jan 6 insurrection. McAlanis had spent about 10 to 15 minutes inside the Capitol and that day had been charged with one count of illegally invading the Capitol — a misdemeanor. He was sentenced to two years probation and 60 hours of community service. He told the board that he had done the community service work and his probation ends in February. McAlanis said he wants to once again “serve the community.” Chairman Romao “RC” Carrasco said the supervisors had never voted on McAlanis’ leaving, so the board did not need to vote to allow him to return.

Quotable: “It just falls to you and the rec board to decide when you want to come back and start helping out again,” Carrasco said.

Also: The board approved a retention plan for its 16 officers. Currently the township has a longevity plan that pays officers who stay for five years an additional 1% in salary. Up to 17 years earns an officer another 0.5%. One officer falls into that category. Officers cap out at 8%. Under a plan by police Chief Darrick Keppley, all 16 officers including himself would get a $1,000 bonus. Ten newer officers, who have yet to enter the longevity policy, would get an extra $2,000 bonus. The lone officer who has between five and 17 years will get an additional $1,200. The total cost of the plan is $37,200.

More business: The supervisors approved dividing the remaining $14,396 of funds from the American Rescue Plan between the three fire companies to cover fuel costs. As approved, Reamstown Fire Company would receive $9,417, Stevens $2,566, and Smokestown $2,412.

Road closure: Stevens Road will be closed Jan. 5 and remain closed for about six months while an aging bridge at Stevens Road and West Church Street will be replaced.