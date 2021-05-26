When: East Cocalico Township supervisors meeting, May 19.

What happened: East Cocalico Township is just one meeting away from a joint agreement with Denver Borough to share managerial duties. Officials in both municipalities have discussed and decided to move forward on a plan to share the services of Denver’s borough manager, Mike Hession. The township has been without a manager since the sudden release of Penny Pollick on March 18.

Quotable: “We already have an ordinance sharing police coverage, so sharing a municipal manager could be neatly put inside that,” Vice Chairman Craig Ebersole said. “I fully expect this to be front and center at our next meeting.”

Cost-sharing: Ebersole said all costs, as well as salary and benefits involving Hession, would “be shared 50-50” with Denver.

What’s next: East Cocalico supervisors will make the pact official when they pass a resolution at their June 3 meeting. Supervisor Jeffrey Mitchell said Hession might be in the township office the week of June 7 so he can begin familiarizing himself with East Cocalico’s business.

Other business: The board also approved the preliminary/final subdivision plan for Red Run Exhaust of Reamstown. The company is looking to construct a new 11,250-square-foot auto repair building on 4 acres along North Reamstown Road.

Also: The board hired former supervisor Alan Fry as a temporary seasonal worker to serve as chemical technician for the Reamstown Pool. Fry has been doing this for years while a supervisor. He will be paid $20 per hour for his services.