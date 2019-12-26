When: Township supervisors meeting, Dec. 19.
What happened: Supervisors passed their 2020 budget without an anticipated tax increase. The township’s real estate tax rate will remain at 1.733 mills, or $1.73 per $1,000 of assessed value. This budget comes after discussion of a possible 2% increase. However, unspent monies in eight different accounts from 2019 allowing carrying over $161,515 to the new year, negating the need to raise taxes.
Savings: The township will save money by changing investment brokers for their police pension fund as well as shifting health insurance to Benecon Group, a healthcare consortium of more than 50 municipalities. “That’s why we didn’t have to do a tax hike this year,” Supervisor Alan Fry said.
Development plan: The township approved a request by Bendersen Development Co. to withdraw all existing plans for Cocalico Commons, a proposed shopping center on 57 acres along Col. Howard Boulevard submitted more than 10 years ago, plans stagnated with the economic downturn in 2008 and have languished since. Over the years the developer has requested several time extensions but decided to withdraw the plans entirely rather than request another extension. Township zoning officer Tony Luongo said he expects the developer to return with a phased plan.
Land sale: The board passed a resolution confirming sale of a 7-acre tract of land at 1925 N. Reading Road. A former site for Four Season’s Produce then later owned by DenTec, the land was jointly purchased by East and West Cocalico townships and Denver and Adamstown boroughs. They planned to erect a community center but the project fell by the wayside. The land is being sold to Cross Town Realty for $350,000. The four municipalities will share the money with East Cocalico receiving 46%, West Cocalico 32%, Denver 16% and Adamstown 6%. Closing date for the sale is Dec. 31.
Environment: Ken McCrea, the township’s stormwater management officer, said he applied for a Growing Greener Grant of more than $450,000 for stream bank restoration at Reamstown Municipal Park. The grant calls for a 15% match from the township.
Retirement: The Dec. 19 meeting marked the last one for supervisor Doug Mackley, who will leave the board after 24 years. Before the meeting, Mackley was presented a handmade crock created by resident Troy Trexter and presented to the township at the last board meeting, Trexter suggested that the crock, which featured an image of the township building and the words “East Cocalico Township 2018-2019” on one side, and the names of all township employees on the other be given to Mackley as a gift. Trexter, voluntarily and at his own expense, performs landscaping duties at the township building. Trexter plants flowers and weeds the gardens.