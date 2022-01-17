When: East Cocalico Jan. 3 supervisors meeting.

What: Romao “RC” Carrasco was re-appointed chairman of the Board of Supervisors during the township reorganization meeting. Carrasco had been chairman since the resignation last March of then-Chairman Alan Fry.

Carrasco nominated fellow supervisor Jeffrey Mitchell as vice chairman but the motion received no second. Mitchell nominated newcomer Lorenzo Bonura as vice chair and the motion passed. Mitchell accepted the nomination as secretary. Mitchell was also elected as treasurer with Bonura as assistant.

Mike Hession was reappointed as township manager, assistant secretary and open records officer, and Darrick Keppley will again serve as police chief.

Mitchell then nominated Bonura as police commissioner but it failed to get a second. Carrasco nominated himself for the job but that also did not receive a second. Mitchell finally renominated Bonura and that was approved unanimously.

The township also approved the following trash haulers to serve East Cocalico. These are Eagle Disposal, Good’s Disposal, Republic Services, Waste Industries and Waste Management. One request is still pending for Purple Heart Disposal.

Cleaning out the pipes: In other business, the board voted on a contract with Utility Services Group Inc. to televise and perform light cleaning of stormwater pipes in Reamstown Heights.

“The goal is to have this company come and get an idea what these pipes look like,” Hession said.

If any pipes filmed show they cannot be cleaned, those may require replacement, Hession said.

The cost of the project will be $13,964 and will come out of the township’s share of a $200,000 Community Block Grant the township received.

Other expenditures: The board also approved the purchase of a 2022 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck at a cost of $34,890. However, they balked at the $40,540 price tag for an aluminum utility bed, lift gate, snow plow and other accessories since the purchase was $10,000 over budget. Because of availability difficulties the truck was ordered, but the township will look for a better price for the accessories.

The board also approved an expenditure of $3,500 to disassemble, repair and powder coat the stairs, railing and platform of the Reamstown Community Pool slide. The work will be done in time for the 2022 season.

Four Seasons traffic: Hession also gave an update on the Line Road/Wabash Road dilemma resulting from tractor-trailer trucks heading for Four Seasons Produce and regularly damaging or breaking a utility pole at the intersection, and causing other property damage. Hession said a traffic study has been done, and he is awaiting clearance from Pennsylvania Department of Transportation to erect signs banning trucks from turning right from Line Road onto Wabash.

What’s next: The board of supervisors will meet again at 7 p.m. Jan. 20 at the township building, 100 Hill Road, Denver.