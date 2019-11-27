When: Supervisors meeting Nov. 21.
What happened: The township announced a tentative 2020 budget with a possible 2% property tax hike.
What it means: The real estate tax rate would rise from the present 1.733 mills to 1.768, adding about $7 to a tax bill for a property owner with an average assessed value. The tax hike would generate just $35,000 of extra income for the township’s $6.5 million spending plan the board agreed to advertise to the public.
Quotable: “We could do a 2% tax increase, but we’ve not decided whether we want to do that yet or not,” Supervisor Ramao “RC” Carasco said. Meanwhile, Supervisor Doug Mackley said, “We can’t keep taxing and taxing. We need to work with what we got.”
Spending plan: The township’s total income and spending is balanced at $6.5 million. The biggest single item on the expense side of the ledger is the $3.2 million police budget, which includes the chief’s salary at $105,000 and $1.23 million for the police officers, plus $100,000 for overtime, $458,975 for pension contribution and $492,995 for health insurance for the police. Fire emergency costs including insurance costs and donations will be $218,175, each of the three fire companies — Reamstown, Smokestown and Stevens — and $126,000 for Reamstown ambulance/EMS.
Background: Last year, the board approved a 6.5% tax increase to make up a $331,000 deficit.
What’s next: Supervisors are likely to vote on the final budget at the township’s Dec. 19 meeting. The meeting will be at the township building on Hill Road and starts at 7 p.m.