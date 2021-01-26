When: East Cocalico Township supervisors meeting, Jan. 21.

What happened: The Redner’s Quick Shoppe convenience store on Route 272 in Reamstown soon will be adding a beer and wine cafe. The supervisors unanimously agreed to a transfer of a liquor license from Dietz’s Cafe in Columbia to the Redner’s store at 1304 N. Reading Road.

Background: Jason Hopp, vice president and general counsel for Redner’s, said the company has just spent $1.3 million to upgrade the store. Even though the cafe can seat up to 30 people, he said customers are limited to consuming one beer while in the store. Also, under the law, the cafe will be permitted to sell each customer a maximum 192 ounces of beer, equivalent of a 15-pack, and 3,000 millilters of wine, the equivalent of four traditional-sized bottles.

Quotable: “We do not treat these premises as a regular tavern or bar,” Hopp said.

Other business: The board unanimously approved an ordinance under which farm businesses up to 4,000 square feet are permitted by special exception on farms in commercial or conservation districts. The ordinance marked a final victory for Jordan and Rachel Martin of 51 Cocalico Creek Road. For about the last 18 months they have trying to win approval to establish a mini-storage business on their 72-acre farm, using vacant barns and outbuildings, while they continued to work the land as a farm.