- When: Supervisors meeting, Nov. 7.

- What happened: The board unanimously appointed Penny C. Pollick to the township manager post. She has been interim manager since the end of August and will assume her permanent duties around Dec. 16.

- Background: Pollick, of Hummelstown, has been employed by the Harrisburg law firm McNees Wallace & Nurick for about two years. Board Chairman Alan Fry said there were 49 applicants for the job, but only four with management experience. Pollick’s annual salary as manager will be $105,000. As an interim, her law firm has been paid $60 per hour for services, plus mileage. Pollick’s experience includes 10 years as manager of South Hanover Township in Dauphin County.

- Quotable: “Once I was back into it, I found I missed it,” Pollick said. “This is my home. This is where I need to be. I’ve done this for many, many years.”

- Other business: The board voted on a resolution to urge Lancaster County commissioners to fully fund the county’s drug task force “in a sustainable manner.” Currently, the township supports the task force at a rate of $1 per resident, or just over $10,000.

- New police officer: The board voted to give police Chief Darrick Keppley permission to hire a new officer, bringing the force to 15 uniformed patrol officers.

- Sale of public asset: By unanimous vote, the board approved the sale of 1925 N. Reading Road, a 7-acre site purchased more than a decade ago by East and West Cocalico townships and Denver and Adamstown boroughs as a location for a community center. The project fell by the wayside during the Great Recession. Cross Town Realty will purchase the property for $350,000 in late January, and the four municipalities will share the proceeds from the sale.

