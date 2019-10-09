When: Supervisors meeting, Oct. 3.
What happened: The board agreed to a letter of support that will enable Ephrata Borough to perform an $11.7 million upgrade to its wastewater treatment plant on North Reading Road, near the Ephrata Public Library.
Why it’s important: The Ephrata sewer plant, built in 1938, serves East Cocalico Township. The upgrade will equip the plant to produce Class A biosolids, which can be applied to farmland while ensuring compliance with state regulations. Currently, the plant produces “undesirable sludge” that has to go to landfills, a letter from Ephrata Borough Manager Bob Thompson states. Disposal of that sludge is expensive, Thompson said.
Background: Ephrata had considered purchasing a biochar gasification system, but officials were unable to find a plant where the technology works, said Terry Reber, East Cocalico Sewer and Water Authority administrator. Also, he said there is no market for biochar.
Other business: East Cocalico police Chief Darrick Keppley told the board that Ephrata Police notified him by letter that they are withdrawing plans to build a shooting range in Adamstown. The proposed shooting range had met stiff opposition at recent township meetings due to its proximity to homes and its disruption due to gunfire and noise and potential environmental issues.