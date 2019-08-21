When: Supervisors meeting, Aug. 15.
What happened: Township supervisors gave their nod to a police contract that will guarantee neighboring Denver Borough police coverage well into the next decade. The board approved sending a letter to Denver officials outlining police costs through 2025. East Cocalico police Chief Darrick Keppley said he plans to attend Denver’s next Borough Council meeting to answer any questions about the contract.
The cost: Denver’s cost for policing in 2020, the final year of the expiring contract, is set at $558,099, plus an additional $11,879 toward a school resource officer for the Cocalico School District. Under the new contract in 2020, Denver’s 3,900 residents will pay $572,051.65 or about $142.66 per person.The new 5-year agreement calls for a 2.5% rate hike per year. In 2024, the final year of the new contract, the cost is projected $631,437.00. Denver will continue to help keep a police presence in Cocalico schools, sharing costs annually with East and West Cocalico townships, Adamstown Borough and the Cocalico School District. The amount will be worked out through a cost-sharing formula between the participating entities.