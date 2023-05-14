When: Sadsbury Township supervisors meeting, May 2.

What happened: During this meeting and a special meeting April 26, Sadsbury Township officials discussed the impending sale of the municipal sewer system to Pennsylvania American Water Co.

Background: The township does not process sewage, but it owns lines and pumping stations that transport wastewater to neighboring Christiana and Salisbury treatment plants. Approximately 360 residents in the southeastern Lancaster County municipality are served by the public sewer system at a cost to each of about $300 per quarter.

Why it’s important: The sale has been delayed because there are some easements that need to be secured, plus the township has been unable to find permits for the existing pumping stations on the system.

The cost: The purchase price for the system is more than $900,000, while the current debt of the township sewer authority is about $1 million. Exact numbers will not be known until all costs are tallied between now and the completion of the sale. If there is any money remaining, it will go to the township.

What happens next: If permits can’t be found, the authority will need to apply for new permits. Officials predict the sale of the sewer system will be delayed until late this year.

Other happenings: Residents at the meeting asked if there would be any requirement to hook into public water if they have functioning wells. They were advised that the sale is for the sewer system only, and there is no mandatory water hookup ordinance for sites with safe wells.