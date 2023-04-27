When: Earl Township supervisors meeting, April 20.

What happened: Supervisors approved the hiring of Amanda Mellinger as administrative assistant/billing clerk for the township. She will begin April 27 at an hourly rate of $26.35. Her background includes ownership of a real estate appraisal business, C-M Appraisals LLC, Lancaster.

Building project: Supervisors announced an update to the costs and companies who did the interior renovations for the township building. The project’s total was $7,027, which was considerably less than the original estimation. Completed the week of April 10, the project involved painting and removing wallpaper by Michael Martin Painting, New Holland, for $4,000 and installation of new carpeting and vinyl flooring by Martin’s Flooring, Denver, for $3,027. Earlier costs included other areas in the building that did not need renovations.

Pension plan administrator: Supervisors adopted a resolution to appoint Amanda Martin as chief administrative officer of the township nonuniform pension plan. Martin was appointed secretary/treasurer on March 21.