When: Earl Township supervisors meeting, Aug. 8.

What happened: Roadmaster Jay Stauffer gave an update on requests by Zeltenreich Reformed Church, 752 Hollander Road, New Holland, to reduce accidents at Peters and Hollander roads.

Background: The church seeks action to reduce the number of accidents at the intersection, which is adjacent to the church parking lot. Peters Road is a state road in both Earl and Upper Leacock townships. Upper Leacock has agreed to measure traffic and speed on the roadway.

What’s next: Stauffer will review the results from the study with Gerald Martin, Upper Leacock senior road technician, to determine appropriate action.

Street dedications: Supervisors approved deeds of dedication and maintenance agreements for streets accepted by the township for use in its public road system: Spartan Drive, Jared Way, James Drive and Mason Way.

Township plaque: A new wooden plaque will be visible in a center panel when entering the township building. The two-color (tan and brown), 26-by-37-inch sign features the township logo inlaid on wood. It was crafted by Gordon Lash, chair of the Garden Spot Village wood shop. Supervisors will recognize Lash at a later date.

Quotable: “Lash is quite a craftsman,” said Vice Chair Tom Plitt. “It’s a good sign when the township and a resident can work together.”

Next meeting: The next meetings will be held at 7:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 17, and at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 5.