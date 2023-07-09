When: Earl Township supervisors meeting, July 5.

What happened: Roadmaster Jay Stauffer reported receiving a phone call from the Rev. Robert Godfrey of Zeltenreich Reformed Church, 752 Hollander Road, New Holland, expressing concerns about Peters and Hollander roads. The problem is how to reduce the number of accidents at the intersection, which is adjacent to the church parking lot. Stauffer also received a phone call from state Sen. Ryan Aument’s office, who received a call from the church, about action to be taken by the township.

State road: Since Peters Road is owned by the state Department of Transportation, and is situated in two townships (Earl and Upper Leacock), Stauffer said an official request would need to be made by one or both townships for PennDOT to do a traffic study. He will discuss with Upper Leacock.

Police reports: Stauffer will obtain accident records from New Holland and East Lampeter police departments, which serve the area, to provide information to PennDOT. He will also check with Pennsylvania Local Technical Assistance Program to see whether a traffic study was ever done and whether a study is warranted.

Pumping station upgrade: Due to higher than anticipated bids for the Kinzer Avenue Pumping Station Upgrade Project, the bids were rejected and a new application has been submitted to the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection.

Next meeting: The next meetings will be held at 7:30 a.m. Thursday, July 20, and at 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 7.