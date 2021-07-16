When: Earl Township supervisors meeting, July 6.

What happened: Supervisors authorized Candie Johnson, township zoning officer from Technicon Enterprises Inc., Morgantown, to issue a cease-and-desist order to Elmer Martin, 889 W. Main St., New Holland, for illegal parking of vehicles on a vacant lot beside his wholesale auto business.

At issue: Johnson said neighbors and local business owners contacted the township with safety concerns about a transport carrier parked along busy Route 23, tying up traffic as it loaded and unloaded cars at M-N-G Auto Sales owned by Martin. Johnson said she found vehicles illegally parked on the vacant grass lot beside the auto lot. Vehicles are not sold at the business; they are bought at auction, fixed up and sold at various auctions.

Background: Martin first received a violation notice in February. In May, he attended a township zoning hearing to request permission to park on the vacant lot. Because the use of the lot was deemed commercial, zoning officials said he would need to file a plan for a driveway and stormwater controls.

Current status: Johnson said Martin withdrew his zoning application June 14 so he could work on a land development plan. However, no action has been taken since then and safety issues continue involving the transport carrier and illegal parking of vehicles on the vacant lot.

Changes to Sunshine Act: Bill Cassidy, township solicitor, informed supervisors about a recent Sunshine Act amendment requiring agencies to provide meeting agendas in advance of public meetings. The amendment also requires public access to agendas during meetings, and Earl Township has done that all along. The new law signed by Gov. Tom Wolf on June 20 will become effective Aug. 29. Each government agency will be required to publish a detailed agenda on its website 24 hours in advance of a public meeting, outlining the issues to be discussed. Cassidy said the amended law prohibits official action if an item was not included in the required notification. The law lists a few exceptions.

Quotable: “All township meetings will need to be posted on the website starting in September to be in compliance with the amended Sunshine law,” Cassidy said.