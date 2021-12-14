When: Earl Township supervisors meeting, Dec. 6.

What happened: Supervisors adopted the 2022 budget with no increase in real estate tax. The preliminary budget was approved at the Nov. 11 meeting. Property owners will pay a tax rate in 2022 of 0.0978, the same as the past four years. A tax bill for property assessed at $100,000 remains at $97.80.

What it means: The budget is perfectly balanced, with $2,973,241.40 in total expenses and revenues projected at $2,973,341.40 with a year-end balance of $0.

Police protection: Cost for police services with New Holland Police Department will increase to $1.31 million from $1.17 million in 2021. The increase results from general police coverage and need for new vehicles.

Street improvements: Paid from the Highway Aid Fund includes Hurst Road reclamation, widening and paving at a cost of $157,942.

COVID-19 relief funding: No use or designation has been determined relative to the federal COVID-19 relief program funding until final guidelines are provided by the federal government.

Trash collection: Trash and recycling by Eagle Disposal and Recycling in East Ear, will increase to $52 per quarter from $46.25 due to increased cost for trash tipping fees, recycling and composting disposal fees, fuel and general labor increases.

Quotable: “Thanks to Brenda, Joy, Lee and supervisors for all the hours involved in putting the budget together,” Chairman Rick Kochel said.

2022 meeting dates: Supervisors approved the first Monday and third Thursday of the month for township meetings except as follows: July 5 replaces July 4; additional budget staff/supervisor meetings will take place Oct. 27, Nov. 3 and 10.