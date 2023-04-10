When: Earl Township board of supervisors meeting, April 3.

What happened: Supervisors approved the hiring of Tom Neff as township zoning officer. Neff, of Leola, will begin employment April 10, and his annual salary will be $70,000. Neff was zoning administrator for the City of Reading (June 2022 to April 2023); zoning officer for the City of Lebanon (2020 to 2022); and assistant zoning officer for Solanco Engineering Associates LLC, Quarryville (2018 to 2020).

Building project: Since February, interior renovations are being made to the township building and expected to be completed the week of April 10. The $46,909 project consists of painting and removing wallpaper by Tabora Painting, Brownstown, for $22,490, and installation of new carpeting and vinyl flooring by Bomberger’s Interior Spaces, Lititz, for $24,419.

Sound system: Supervisor Chair Rick Kochel was pleased to announce the new meeting room sound system will be installed April 13. The system was purchased through COSTARS, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania’s Cooperative Purchasing Program for $12,649.51 and installed by TCW-GAV, Lancaster.

Quotable: “With the new microphones and speakers, everyone will be able to hear better at meetings, including me,” Kochel said.