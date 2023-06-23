When: Earl Twp. board of supervisors meeting, June 15.

What happened: Supervisors discussed ideas about how to use the remaining American Rescue Plan Act federal pandemic relief funds. Recommendations included the installation of an emergency generator system for township buildings and a bioswale to meet state requirements for the township’s storm sewer system. Chair Rick Kochel suggested exploring installing an electric vehicle charging station at the township building.

Quotable: “Electric vehicles are the future and EV charging stations will be needed. It could be profitable,” said Kochel.

Background: The township received $752,571.64 with $125,000 allocated to date for: township building renovations ($7,000); skid loader with attachments ($105,000); and meeting room sound system ($13,000).

Ragnar Relay: Supervisors gave approval for the USA Track and Field-sanctioned event to use the following township roads on Oct. 13 and 14: North Hollander, Scenic, Centerville, Zeltenreich, Peters and New Holland roads.

Next meeting: The next meeting will be held at 7 p.m. July 3 at the township office, 517 N. Railroad Ave., New Holland.