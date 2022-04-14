When: Earl Township supervisors meeting, April 4.

What happened: Residents of The Landings at Garden Spot Reserve neighborhood questioned trees being planted on their properties. Property owner Eric Jensen told council trees are being planted in wrong spots by the developer. He said residents understand the need for trees to be planted away from gas, water and sewer lines, but he asserted trees shouldn’t block front-door views. The residents asked supervisors for help to have trees replanted to designated spots.

Background: Supervisor Chair Rick Kochel explained the subdivision land and development plan required a tree be planted on each lot of The Landings to benefit the environment. He advised the residents to discuss their issues with Mark Will from The Mark Will Team, Lancaster, and Scott R. Monger, Monger II LLC, Leola. Secretary Candie Johnson said she will inform The Landings Home Owner Association about the residents’ concerns.

Quotable: “For any changes to the tree plan, the developer needs to revise and record alterations to the land development plan and present to the township for approval,” Kochel said.

Other business: New Enterprise Stone & Lime Co. Inc., Ephrata, was awarded an asphalt paving contract of $131,071.20 for the Hurst Road project.

Appointment: Supervisors appointed Rick Martin to the township Planning Commission.