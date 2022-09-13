When: Earl Township supervisors meeting, Sept. 6.

What happened: Supervisors approved an updated stormwater ordinance with amendments required by Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection for compliance with the municipal separate stormwater system.

National Night Out: New Holland police Detective Josh Bittner reported National Night Out was a big success with over 1,000 in attendance at the event in Community Memorial Park.

Quotable: “We received a lot of positive feedback about the event. Police officers enjoyed meeting constituents we serve in the community,” Bittner said.

New employees: Roadmaster Jay Stauffer reported the hiring of Tyler Zimmerman and Sean Heymann for the road department. Zimmerman started Aug. 22 and Heymann on Aug. 29.

Township newsletter: Candie Johnson, office manager/secretary/treasurer, announced the introduction of the Earl Township Newsletter. The informative publication is being mailed to township residents and will eventually be on the township website.

Library update: Lou Ann Miller gave a brief update about the Eastern Lancaster County Library. The New Holland library saw a 58% increase in the summer reading program. Funding for the library continues to be a struggle. A new event, Elanco Library Autumn Jubilee, will take place Nov. 3 at The Silk Mill on Main, 330 E. Main St., New Holland. The event will include hors d'oeuvres, drinks, entertainment and a silent auction. All proceeds from the event will go the library. Visit elancolibrary.org for more information and to purchase tickets.