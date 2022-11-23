When: Earl Township supervisors meeting, Nov. 10.

What happened: The board approved a preliminary Budget for 2023 with no increase in real estate tax. The rate remains at .0978 mills, the same as the past five years. A property tax bill assessed at $100,000 will continue to be $97.80.

The numbers: The proposed budget projects total expenses to be $3.42 million, balanced with revenues of $3.44 million and a year-end balance of $26,412.

The spending plan: Cost for police services provided by New Holland Police Department will increase to $1.39 million from $1.31 million in 2022.

Street improvements: Asphalt reclamation, widening, addition of new drainpipe and paving of Hurst Road to Sensenig Road, $61,733; ultra-thin treatment for Tower and Weaverland roads, $122,688; chip seal treatment for Gristmill and Kurtz roads and Edgewood Drive, $95,427; township line painting $138,383.

American Rescue Plan Act: ARPA funding of $350,000 is designated as follows: office equipment, $7,500; building renovations, $72,000; road department equipment $12,000; skid loader w/attachment and trailer, $184,067; stormwater bio-swale to meet municipal separate storm sewer compliance; emergency services expense, $28,933; Elanco library, $15,000; Crossnet Ministries, $5,000; SPCA, $500.

Trash collection: Costs for the township trash and recycling services will increase to $85 per quarter from $70 this year.

Budget adoption: Final adoption of the 2023 budget will be at the regular township meeting on Dec. 5.