When: Earl Township supervisors meeting, May 18.

What happened: Supervisors approved a cooperative bid deal with Ephrata Township for road materials at total contracted price of $169,373.

Details: One bid from Martin Paving, Lititz, is for 50,821 square yards of stone chip seal coat at a price of $1.619 per square yard — total cost of $59,409.75. The second bid from Asphalt Maintenance Solutions LLC, Center Valley, is for ultra-thin friction course for approximately 13,937 square yards at a cost of $7.89 per square yard — total cost of $109,962.93.

New employee: Todd Myers was hired for the township road crew. He will start employment on May 30 at an hourly rate of $21.75.

New software: In mid-June the township will convert to QuickBooks accounting software.

Quotable: “I really like QuickBooks and it will save the township $12,000 a year,” said Amanda Martin, township secretary.

Bicycle ride: Approval was given to the Lancaster Bicycle Club for its annual Covered Bridge Classic on Sunday, Aug. 20. It consists of 35-, 50-, 65- and 100-mile scenic bicycle rides through Lancaster County, including Earl Township. The bike courses highlight covered bridges.