When: Earl Township supervisors meeting, Dec. 5

What happened: Supervisors adopted the 2023 township budget keeping the rate the same as the past five years at 0.0978 mills. A property tax bill assessed at $100,000 will remain at $97.80.

By the numbers: The budget reflects revenues at $3.44 million balanced with expenses of $3.42 million and year-end balance of $26,412.

Spending plan: Cost for police services provided by New Holland Police Department will increase to $1.39 million from $1.31 million in 2022.

Street improvements: Asphalt reclamation, widening, addition of new drainpipe and paving of Hurst Road to Sensenig Road, $61,733; ultra-thin treatment for Tower and Weaverland roads, $122,688; chip seal treatment for Gristmill and Kurtz roads and Edgewood Drive, $95,427; township line painting, $138,383.

American Rescue Plan Act: American Rescue Plan Act funding of $350,000 is designated as follows: office equipment, $7,500; building renovations, $72,000; road department miscellaneous equipment, $12,000; skid loader with attachment and trailer, $184,067; stormwater bio-swale to meet municipal separate storm sewer system compliance, $25,000; Eastern Lancaster County Library, $15,000; Crossnet Ministries, $5,000; SPCA, $500; emergency services expense, $28,933.

Trash collection: Costs for the township trash and recycling services will increase to $85 per quarter from $70 in 2022.

Future meetings: For 2023, supervisors will meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 3; the first Monday from February to June, August and October to December; and 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 5, and Tuesday, Sept. 5.

Other business: Supervisors approved a traffic signal preventative maintenance agreement for 2023 with C.M. High Inc., Myerstown at a cost of $750 for these intersections: Route 23 and Shirk Road, and Route 322 and Railroad Avenue/Wanner Road. Also, a declaration of easement approval was given to Sindall Leasing Inc., 461 Diller Ave., New Holland, for right of way street dedication to Earl Township, consisting of 4,964 square feet on Diller Avenue.