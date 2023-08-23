When: Earl Township supervisors meeting, Aug. 17.

What happened: Noah Zimmerman, township sewer department supervisor, asked the supervisors to consider using funds received from the American Rescue Plan Act for the Earl Township Sewer Authority project to upgrade the Kinzer Avenue pump station.

By the numbers: The project will cost $676,000. As the water department supervisor for the Western Heights Water Authority, Zimmerman also requested $20,000 for the meter replacement project.

Quotable: “The project will replace meters that on average are 30 years old and becoming less accurate,” said Zimmerman.

Background: The township received $752,571 from ARPA pandemic relief funds. Allocations already assigned include: $125,000 for township building renovations; $105,000 for a skid loader with attachments; and $13,000 for a meeting room sound system. Supervisors have discussed using funds for an emergency generator system for township buildings and a bioswale to meet state requirements for the township stormwater sewer system.

More Earl Township News:

Zoning change: Dwight Yoder of Gibbel, Kraybill & Hess LLC, Lancaster, attorney for the Eugene Eberly Estate, seeks rezoning of the 81.84-acre estate property located at 607 S. Kinzer Ave. from agricultural to residential. The property is within the township’s designated growth area and has been identified for medium residential development. Yoder said a number of prospective developers have expressed interest in acquiring the property. If the supervisors consider rezoning the property, a formal petition requesting the rezoning would be submitted.

What’s next: The supervisors agreed to review the zoning request.

Next meetings: September meetings will be held at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 5 and at 7:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 21.