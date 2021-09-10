When: Earl Township supervisors meeting, Sept. 7.

What happened: Township resident Charles Naylis expressed his growing concern with flooding on his property following the two extremely heavy rainfalls on Aug. 22 and Sept. 1. He said the flooding is due to erosion from runoff of a retention basis at Garden Spot Village.

Background: Naylis also reported the problem at public meetings on March 1 and Sept. 8 last year.

Also: Naylis said another ongoing concern is visibility problems for vehicles at the intersection of Airport Road and Runway Avenue caused by shrubbery overgrowth. Lee Zimmerman, township roadmaster, had talked to the property owner who did cut back the shrubs. Unfortunately, the shrubs grew back again.

Township response: Zimmerman will follow up on both issues.

Road equipment: Supervisors approved the purchase of a chassis cab at a cost of $41,751. Zimmerman expressed a materials shortage and a supply chain issue in the ability to repair township trucks.

Quotable: “Timing is really bad right now for getting parts due to shortages,” Zimmerman said.