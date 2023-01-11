Earl Township stock photo

When: Earl Township supervisors meeting, Jan. 3.

What happened: Supervisors reorganized for the new year with Rick Kochel elected chairman and Tom Plitt as vice chairman.

Appointments: Candie Johnson, secretary/treasurer; Joy Oberholtzer, assistant secretary/treasurer; Jay Stauffer, roadmaster; William Cassidy, Appel, Yost & Zee LLP, township solicitor; Charles Haley, ELA Group, township engineer; Daniel Becker, Becker Engineering, secondary engineer. Dale High, sewer enforcement officer; Mark Deimler, Solanco Engineering Associates, SEO backup; Candie Johnson, zoning/code enforcement officer; Marvin Stauffer, vacancy board member; SEK CPA & Advisors, CPA/auditor.

Additional appointments: Floyd Grove, Planning Commission (six-year term); Gene Niedermeyer, Sewer Authority (six-year term) and Tom Plitt, municipal representative; G. Anthony Gay, Water Authority (six-year term); Ed Maser, Zoning Hearing Board (two-year term) and alternate Daryl Hurst (three-year term); Jamie Weir, county emergency management coordinator with Laverne Zimmerman, deputy emergency management coordinator (one-year terms); Candie Johnson, LCTCB municipal board member for Elanco region, Wanda Good, alternate (one-year terms).

Resignation: Supervisors accepted the resignation of Sean Heymann, road department employee, whose last day with the road department was Dec. 30.

Training: Road employees are required by the Federal Motor Carrier Administration to take commercial driver’s license training and are responsible for the $2,500 cost. Supervisors approved paying the cost of training at CNS Driver Training Center LLC, Lititz, which will be deducted via payroll deduction over a three-year period. If still employed four years later, employees will be eligible for reimbursement of the training cost.

Employee personal gear: Supervisors approved reimbursement up to $150 per year for employees who submit receipts for safety toe boots, work bib overalls or all-in-one overalls.

Sound system: Approval was given for the purchase of a sound system in the township meeting room through COSTARS, Pennsylvania’s cooperative purchasing program, at a cost of $12,649.51 to be installed by TCW-GAV, Lancaster.

Elanco Library: Lou Ann Miller, library board of trustees, told supervisors,“We thank the township for the very generous financial support of the library.”

