When: Earl Township supervisors meeting, May 1.

What happened: Plans for a community butterfly garden will move ahead after Jeff Bologna of Becker Engineering LLC, Lancaster, shared that concerns made at the Feb. 16 meeting by the township’s engineering firm, ELA Group Inc., have been addressed.

Background: The New Holland Community Memorial Park Association, a 501(c)(3) organization, is constructing the butterfly garden. It will be on 2 acres owned by New Holland Borough in Earl Township adjacent to Groff Park at East Conestoga Street and North Railroad Avenue. Bologna said a fence will be installed around the entire garden.

What’s next: Supervisors asked Bologna for a letter of credit as a guarantee the project will be completed. Upon receipt, supervisors will approve the plan at the May 18 meeting.

Library board: Supervisors appointed Len Reinsfelder as the township representative to the Eastern Lancaster County Library Board of Trustees.

Quotable: “We thank you for volunteering,” Supervisor Dan Fox said.