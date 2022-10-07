When: Earl Township supervisors meeting, Oct. 3.

What happened: The township held an advertised hearing for the rezoning of two tracts of land in New Holland at 808 E. Main St. (1.1 acres) and 801 E. Short St., owned by Jemar Enterprises, from commercial to industrial.

Details: Kevin Zartman, controller for Premier Custom-Built Cabinetry at 108 E. Short St., explained the need to expand the business, which requires the zoning change. Supervisors adopted the ordinance, with both tracts being rezoned. The rezoning was recommended by Lancaster County and Earl Township planning commissions.

Shred-it event: New Holland police Chief Bill Leighty announced the upcoming event sponsored by the police department from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Oct. 8, at the New Holland Community Memorial Park. Documents to be shredded and old televisions will be accepted. Nonperishable food items can be dropped off for the New Holland Food Bank at CrossNet Ministries. The New Holland Kiwanis Club will hold a chicken barbecue until 1 p.m. Presale tickets can be purchased (half-chicken for $8) from any Kiwanis member or at the event.

Library update: Lou Ann Miller, member of the Eastern Lancaster County Library board of trustees, stated there will be openings next year for four people to serve on the board.

Quotable: “I encourage you, as one of the largest municipalities in our service area, to appoint someone from the township to the board,” Miller said.