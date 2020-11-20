When: Earl Township supervisors meeting, Nov. 12.

What happened: Supervisors approved a preliminary budget for 2021 with no increase in real estate tax. The 2021 tax rate remains at 0.0978 mills, the same as the past three years.

What it means: A tax bill for a property assessed at $100,000 would continue to be $97.80.

Budget plan: The proposed budget lists total revenues and expenses balanced at $2.8 million. The township had an unreserved balance of $2.01 million as of Nov. 12. Because of COVID-19, earned income tax is expected to drop 4% from $782,900 to $750,000.

Police protection: Cost for police services with New Holland Police Department will increase to $1.17 million from $1.14 million in 2020. Costs include major medical for a police officer and family plus pension plan costs.

Streets: Projects paid from the highway aid fund include paving Hollander Road, $112,650; Zeltenreich Road, $15,820; Wissler Road (cold in place recycle), $166,754; South Kinzer Avenue from Linden Drive north to Nazarene Church gold course, $13,750.

Major expenditures: utility/bucket truck, $98,500.

What’s next: The preliminary 2021 budget is available for public review weekdays at the township office. It is scheduled for final adoption at the Dec. 7 township meeting.