When: Earl Township supervisors meeting, July 5.

Recognition: Supervisors recognized Lee Zimmerman who served as township roadmaster for 22 years. Supervisor Tom Plitt read the inscription on a plaque: “With our Greatest Appreciation we hereby honor Lee Zimmerman in recognition for your passion and commitment to the residents of Earl Township. Thank you!”

Quotable: “I appreciate the people in the township and board of supervisors for the honor of working together the past 22 years. I’m proud of the accomplishments we’ve made during this time. I didn’t do my job for recognition, but am honored to receive this plaque,” said Zimmerman who was surprised and humbled with the recognition.

Appointment: The board appointed Candie Johnson as township pension administrator, effective June 16. Johnson was hired Jan. 3 as secretary/assistant treasurer at $30.74 hourly rate.

Background: Upon Johnson’s hiring, management duties were divided with former secretary/treasurer Brenda Becker, who assumed the role as treasurer/assistant secretary. Becker retired on May 13 after 21 years as secretary/treasurer. Johnson’s role has since expanded to secretary/treasurer and also code enforcement/zoning officer.

What’s next: At the July 21 meeting, the board is set to increase Johnson’s hourly rate to $35.24.

Bio: Johnson brings years of municipal government experience, having served in the following positions: Technicon Enterprises code enforcement/zoning officer, 2020-22; West Earl Township manager, 2014-19; Manheim Borough zoning officer and code enforcement, 2013-14; Heidelberg Township office manager/zoning officer, 2006-12.

New employee: Amanda Martin was hired for the full-time position of administrative assistant/billing clerk to begin employment on July 7.