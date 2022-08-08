When: Aug. 1 Earl Township supervisors meeting.

What happened: Supervisors approved a request from Garden Spot Communities for the township to serve as “grantee” for funding from the Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program.

Background: Steve Lindsey, Garden Spot Communities CEO, said Garden Spot Village, a continuing care facility operated by Garden Spot Communities, is seeking a state Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program grant for a combined heat and power plant to be installed at 433 Kinzer Ave., New Holland, in Earl Township. He said the proposed power plant system would give Garden Spot the ability to generate its own electricity and heat, reduce greenhouse gas emission impacts on campus and reduce operating expenses. The grant is managed by Pennsylvania’s Office of the Budget with funding designated for economic development projects and passed through municipalities. The township’s approval is conditional upon township solicitor Bill Cassidy receiving and reviewing the appropriate documentation.

Office purchase: Supervisors approved the purchase of a Formax Autoseal Desktop Pressure Sealer to handle sewer/water and trash bills at a cost of $4,102.99, which had been approved in the 2022 budget.