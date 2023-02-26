When: Earl Township supervisors meeting, Feb. 16.

What happened: The board of supervisors approved an agreement to allow an employee to operate a water authority and a sewer authority.

Details: The employee leasing agreement is a partnership with Earl Township, Western Heights Water Authority and Earl Township Sewer Authority for the employment of Spencer Beck. Beck will be responsible for public works duties required to maintain and operate the public water and sewer systems owned by the authorities effective March 12 at an hourly wage of $30.44.

Equipment purchase: Approval was given to roadmaster Jay Stauffer to purchase a track loader with attachments from West Earl Township-based Bobcat of Lancaster LLC for $105,000.

Street closings: Township roads to be closed for races as follows: Ranck Road, Airport Road, Windsock Way and South Kinzer Avenue for New Holland Farmers 5K race from 7 to 10 a.m. Saturday, April 15; South Shirk Road, Peters Road, North Shirk Road, Amishtown Road, Voganville Road, Wissler Road, Linden Grove Road, Farmersville Road and Fairmont Road for Lancaster Sunrise Rotary Club 19th annual bike ride fundraiser from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, June 3.