When: Earl Township supervisors meeting, Nov. 7.

What happened: Supervisors held a public hearing for a proposed amendment to the township zoning ordinance. Attorney Peter Wertz of McNees, Wallace & Nurick LLC in Lancaster requested on behalf of Weaver Custom Woodworking in New Holland an amendment to establish a new use, defined as “contractors and vehicle storage” in the township’s commercial district. The use would be for a 3.07-acre parcel owned by the business near the intersection of Tower Road and East Main Street in Earl Township.

Ordinance adoption: As recommend by the township and county planning commissions, supervisors adopted the ordinance to define and permit contract and vehicle storage in the commercial district subject to certain criteria. Contract and vehicle storage is defined as: “A building and/or series of buildings divided into separate storage units for individuals to store personal property, boats, cars, recreational vehicles and similar goods and equipment or for use by businesses that provide services related to excavating, building, construction, cement, masonry, painting, roofing, siding, landscaping, paving, HVAC, plumbing, electrical, carpentry or uses of similar nature. Storage units may be utilized as a work shop by individual or contractor leasing the unit.”

Property tax resolution: Supervisors adopted a resolution directing the tax collector to waive fees and charges when new homeowners do not receive a bill notice within the first year of owning a property.

Library board recruitment: Lou Ann Miller, Eastern Lancaster Library Board of Trustees member, reminded supervisors about a vacancy on the board with a request for another candidate from the township. The library serves Carnarvon, Earl and East Earl townships and New Holland and Terre Hill boroughs.

Quotable: “Out of all the municipalities the library serves, Earl Township has the largest population. It should have two members on the board,” Miller said.