When: Earl supervisor's meeting, Aug. 2.

What happened: Township solicitor Bill Cassidy reported about Gov. Tom Wolf recently signing into law the Small Wireless Facilities Deployment Act for 5G technology on June 30. These small cell nodes can be attached by cellphone carriers to an existing utility pole or a new one. Cassidy said there should be limitations in height and location. He will provide more information and recommends creating an ordinance to regulate and maintain zoning control.

Quotable: “I recommend being proactive with an ordinance to exercise a measure of control and regulation of the wireless facilities,” Cassidy said.

Cease and desist notice: Elmer Martin, owner of property at 889 W. Main St., New Holland, was served a notice on July 12 for illegal parking of vehicles on a vacant lot beside his wholesale auto business. To comply with the Earl Township Zoning Ordinance, Martin has 30 days from receipt of the order to stop all commercial business activity on the vacant lot and remove all stored vehicles. Martin can appeal the notice within 30 days before the Earl Township Zoning Hearing Board.

What happened: Randy and Lisa Richardson, who live at 603 Sunflower St., New Holland, expressed concern for the amount of discarded junk outside and the number of people and animals living at a neighboring property. They also asked for action to stop trees growing through their backyard fence from another property. Supervisors will have the township zoning officer look into both issues.

Fire company fundraiser: Martindale Volunteer Fire Company, 542 Gristmill Road, Ephrata, will hold a drive-thru pulled pork barbecue from 10 a.m. until sold out on Saturday, Aug. 21. The meal will include pulled pork on kaiser roll, baked potato, baked lima beans, coleslaw, 16-ounce drink and ice cream cup. Cost is $12. For more information call 717-445-7100.