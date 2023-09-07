When: Earl Township supervisors meeting, Sept. 5. Chair Rick Kochel was absent.

What happened: Supervisors authorized Tom Neff, township zoning officer, to enter a civil complaint before Jonathan Heisse, magisterial district judge in New Holland, for noncompliance of a settlement agreement entered into with Thomas Weaver, Shelleen Weaver and P.L. Weaver and Co.

Background: Supervisors approved an agreement on July 31 with P.L. Weaver and Co., 684 W. Main Street, New Holland, in which the company agreed to cease to use of the property for the parking and storing of milk transport vehicles or any other trucks. The trucks were removed July 29. However, the terms of the agreement stated the property should be returned to the condition it was prior to its use as a truck parking lot, which was not done.

Street closures: Hand-in-Hand Fire Company, Bird-in-Hand, received approval for street closings in the event of rain which would necessitate a change of location from Bird-in-Hand for the following events: 6:30-8 p.m. Sept. 8 for the Bird-in-Hand 5K and kids fun race to use Phillip Road, South Custer Avenue, Jalyn Drive and Orland Road and 7:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Sept. 9 for the Bird-in-Hand Half Marathon to use South Custer Avenue, Meadowcreek Road, Hollander Road, Maple Grove Road and Zeltenreich Road.

Fund approval: Supervisors gave approval for the 2024 minimum municipal obligation to the township employees’ pension plan fund of $70,809.

Next meetings: Upcoming supervisors meetings will be held at 7:30 a.m. Sept. 21 and at 7 p.m. Oct. 2.