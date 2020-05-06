When: Supervisors meeting, May 4.

Meetings: Monthly meetings continue to be held in person following Centers for Disease Control recommendations for social distancing and wearing masks to protect against the spread of COVID-19. The township office continues to be closed to the public. Contacts can be made by phone, mail or drop-box.

Quotable: “I’ve said it before ... we’re living in strange times. We want everyone to stay safe in these uncertain times,” said board Chair Rick Kochel.

Fire company report: Martindale Volunteer Fire Company Chief Tony Groff announced the fire company’s baked ham supper is still happening — as a drive-thru — from 3 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Saturday, May 9, at 542 Gristmill Road, Ephrata.

Contracts: Keystone Concrete Products, New Holland, was awarded the Snapper Drive culvert project bid for $78,175. Asphalt Maintenance Solutions LLC, Emmaus, won an ultra-thin bonded wearing course bid of $121,073.

Traffic study follow up: Roadmaster Lee Zimmerman reported the cost to post 25 mph speed limit signs requested by residents of Huyard Road and Hoover Avenue in front of eight properties within 800 feet of each other would cost at least $1,000. The supervisors tabled a decision for a later date.