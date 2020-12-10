When: Earl Township Supervisors meeting, Dec. 7

What happened: The board approved the 2021 budget with the real estate tax the same as last year at 0.0978 mills. Property assessed at $100,000 will pay $97.80 in taxes like 2020.

Budget plan: Revenues and expenses are balanced at $2.8 million. Earned income tax is anticipated to drop 4% from $782,900 to $750,000 because of the coronavirus.

Police protection: New Holland Police Department costs will increase to $1.17 million from $1.14 million in 2020. Major medical coverage for officers and family plus pension plan expenses are included in the cost.

Streets projects: Paving —Hollander Road $112,650; Zeltenreich Road $15,820; east side of South Kinzer Avenue from Linden Drive north to New Holland Community Memorial Park golf course property line $13,750; Wissler Road cold-in-place asphalt recycling, $166,754. All projects are paid from the Highway Aid Fund.

Major expenditures: A utility/bucket truck is budgeted at $98,500.

Other business: Dale High, township sewage enforcement officer recommended supervisors require mandatory connection to the township public sewer system for properties that would have access to it with the 39.3-acre construction project by Tri-S Management located at 568 Hollander Road, New Holland. Originally only systems found failing would need to hook-up to the township system. High explained the majority of property owners do want it.

Quotable: “In my opinion it would be in the best interest of the township and sewer authority to have all connect to the public sewer system,” High said.

Road closure: Supervisors gave approval to H.L. Wiker Inc., Lancaster, to close Orlan, Nolt, Hollander, and Meadowcreek roads for installation of the sewer main extension for Tri-S Management for approximately six weeks starting Monday, Jan. 4.

Meeting dates: Supervisor meetings for 2021 are scheduled on the first Monday and third Thursday of each month. Labor Day will shift that meeting to Tuesday, Sept. 7.