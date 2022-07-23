When: Earl Township supervisors meeting, July 21.

New appointment: Jay Stauffer was appointed township roadmaster. Stauffer assumed the position on July 11 with an annual salary of $75,088. He brings a decade of experience in township road responsibilities being a Earl Township road crew member since March 2012. Stauffer replaces Lee Zimmerman, who retired after 22 years. Zimmerman’s last day on the job was July 7.

Quotable: “I’m looking forward to the challenge of the position and appreciate the support from the supervisors and Candie Johnson, secretary/treasurer,” Stauffer said.

Power plant project: Supervisors reviewed request from Garden Spot Communities Inc., a nonprofit corporation providing residential and health care services for adults ages 55 and above. Earl Township’s role — as the local municipality — is to serve as a “grantee” for funding from the Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program (RACP). The grant is managed by Pennsylvania’s Office of the Budget; funding is designated for economic development projects and passed through a municipality.

Project info: Garden Spot Village, a continuing care facility operated by Garden Spot Communities, seeks the grant for a combined heat and power plant to be installed at 433 Kinzer Ave., New Holland, in Earl Township. The proposed power plant system will give Garden Spot the ability to generate its own electricity, reduce greenhouse gas emission impacts for the campus and reduce operating expenses. Supervisors saw no problems with the request and will vote on it at the Aug. 1 meeting.