When: Earl Township supervisors’ meeting, June 7.

What happened: The township held a public hearing to adopt an amendment to the zoning ordinance to provide regulations covering short-term rental facilities.

Background: A short-term rental is described as a property or a portion of a property used for the purpose of short-term rentals, but not limited to, Airbnb and Vrbo. It does not include a hotel or a bed and breakfast.

Special exception: Solicitor Bill Cassidy explained the ordinance allows for special exceptions for short-term rental facilities in the agricultural, rural residential, residential and commercial districts in the township. Rental owners must file a special exception with the zoning hearing board and meet all the requirements as set forth in the 10-page ordinance. The ordinance was adopted by the supervisors.

Quotable: “I’m greatly in favor of this ordinance,” said Karen Smith-Kernc who expressed her concern with other residents at an August 2020 meeting about the mayhem created by renters of unsupervised rentals.