When: Earl Township supervisors meeting, Nov. 1.

What happened: Supervisors regretfully accepted the resignation of Supervisor Ray Martin effective Dec. 31. Martin is unable to fulfill his six-year term, which began January 2020, due to declining health. At age 80, he's served on the board since January 2006.

Quotable: "I thank the supervisors and township residents for their years of support. I was proud to serve," Martin said.

Petra Church problem: Eric Copenhaver and Dave Edwards from Windsock Way questioned if any action was taken from their concerns expressed at the October meeting regarding construction by Petra Church, 565 Airport Road, which changed stormwater runoff controls. Instead of water going into a retention pond, it now goes into a swale.

Action taken: Roadmaster Lee Zimmerman said the church was put on notice of being in violation of altering the stormwater plan. George Smith, township engineer, will review to see if installing a 2-inch restrictive plate could resolve the flooding problems created by the construction.