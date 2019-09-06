When: Supervisors meeting, Sept. 3.
What happened: Supervisors rezoned 26 acres at 568 Hollander Road, New Holland, from agricultural to industrial use to allow for a gazebo and outdoor furniture manufacturer to expand there. The business has outgrown its facility in Orlan Industrial Park and wishes to relocate to Hollander Road, according to a rezoning petition filed by Sam Stoltzfus, owner and CEO of Country Lane Woodworking. The new location will connect to Earl Township’s public sewer system and New Holland’s public water system.
Public hearing: About 20 people attended the hearing, including Stoltzfus family members and employees. Some at the hearing supported the rezoning, while others expressed concern. Supervisors Rick Kochel and Ray Martin voted in favor, while Tom Plitt, the other supervisor on the three-member board, did not cast a vote because he was absent.
Comments prior to vote: “When there’s a fire, our employees are there as volunteer firefighters,” said Jason Rineer, Country Lane sales and marketing director, speaking about the character of the woodworking firm that employs about 50 skilled workers. “Rezoning will add more employees who will contribute to the community.” Speaking against the rezoning, township resident Randy Oberholtzer said he believes the Hollander Road site should remain farmland.
Background: The township had denied a previous petition for rezoning in June based on incorrect data on available industrial land in the township.
Why different outcome this time: Initial estimates of land use in the township “didn’t take into account the limited land actually available for industrial use,” said Laura Proctor, senior community planner at Lancaster County Planning Commission. Both county and township Planning Commission officials recommended Earl supervisors approve the zoning change.