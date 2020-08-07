When: Earl Township Supervisors meeting, Aug. 3

What happened: Residents calmly and concisely expressed outrage with activities by Airbnb renters at 113 Green Tree Drive and 158 Hill Road affecting township neighborhoods. Elizabeth Loguidice said a renter drove at a high rate of speed several times in a row almost running down a neighbor walking along the street. Loguidice took a photo of the car’s license plate to give to police. The female driver retaliated with obscenities and threats to her of bodily harm, she said.

Discussion: Six residents of Green Tree Drive and Hill Road attended the meeting and voiced their disapproval about the unsupervised short-term rentals offered by absentee property owners to out-of-state visitors. The supervisors were asked to address the nuisance issues and limit operations of short-term rentals in the township. Homeowners said they had been subjected to speeding cars on streets; loud music; renters urinating on neighboring property; trash thrown in yards and loud vulgar language. Several said they feared for their safety.

What’s next: Solicitor Bill Cassidy said the township is reviewing the issue to adopt a municipal zoning ordinance to regulate or prohibit Airbnbs in certain districts. He said some municipalities have restricted short-term rentals in residential areas.

Quotable: “We ask the township to stop the degradation of our neighborhoods and end short-term rentals,” Loguidice said.

September meeting: Due to the Labor Day holiday, the next township meeting will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 7.