- When: Supervisors meeting, Oct. 7.

- What happened: Roadmaster Lee Zimmerman discussed a letter from Joel Stoltzfus, 227 W. Huyard Road, requesting a reduction of speed limits on Huyard Road, Hoover Avenue, Reidenbach Road and Tobacco Road. Stoltzfus and 10 residents signed the letter.

- Unposted speed: All four of the roads have no posted speed limits; the state permits vehicles to travel at 55 mph on unposted roads. Stoltzfus is a police officer with the New Holland Police Department. He said a posted speed of 40 mph, which would be consistent with similar secondary roads in the area, would be beneficial to public safety. He said these roads are heavily used by pedestrians, bicycles and horses and buggies. Traffic has increased as motorists find alternatives to main routes, too. He also noted residential driveways, blind spots and sharp turns.

- Quotable: “Construction, congestion and more traffic lights are all reasons drivers are taking secondary roads and driving at exorbitant speeds. It’s not a good blend for our county culture of bikes and carriages,” said New Holland police Chief Bill Leighty.

- What’s next: Supervisors authorized Zimmerman to do a traffic study. If the results determine a reduction in speed limits, the township would adopt an ordinance and post signs. Leighty reassured the supervisors that police would enforce the limits.

- Other business: Zimmerman talked about the township receiving a $71,994 grant from the Lancaster County Conservation District for replacement of an existing stormwater structure across Snapper Drive in the township.'

For more news from local governments, click here.