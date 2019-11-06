When: Supervisors meeting, Nov. 4.
What happened: Township resident, Janet Kenepp, 157 Maple Drive, asked for help with leaf removal. Her street is in a wooded area with lots of trees. Kenepp said not all neighbors tackle the leaves in a timely manner. She explained it’s frustrating after cleaning up her property, she then must remove leaves that blow from neighbors’ properties. She asked if the township could remove leaves like some other municipalities.
Quotable: “At 80 years of age, it’s difficult enough to clean my own leaves, let alone ones from neighbors' yards,” Kenepp said.
Leaf problem recognized: Lee Zimmerman, township roadmaster, said he understands the problem, but the township has no leaf program nor equipment to handle leaves. Residents are asked to gather the leaves and dispose of them in yard disposal bags. With 22 1/2 square miles to cover in the township, he said such a program would require a decision about which streets would qualify for leaf pickup.
Explore options: Supervisors asked Zimmerman to explore what the township would need to facilitate a leaf program or if supervisors could coordinate efforts with another municipality.