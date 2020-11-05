When: Earl Township supervisors meeting, Nov. 2.

What happened: Supervisors approved a letter to be sent to Hollander Road property owners explaining the township sewage enforcement officer will be contacting them to check on their onsite septic systems. Township solicitor Bill Cassidy clarified that sewage enforcement officer Dale High would be doing the septic tank assessments.

Background: Business and residential property owners have the option to hook up to the township public sewer system because of new construction of a 39.3-acre gazebo building project by Tri-S Management at 568 Hollander Road, New Holland. If a current system is found to be failing the property owner would be mandated to hook up to the township system.

Shred it again: New Holland police Chief Bill Leighty reported officers on Oct. 17 shredded three tons of documents residents dropped off. “Shred-It was a safe way to get rid of personal documents and reduce fraud. With all the good comments and participation, we may do it every year,” Leighty said.