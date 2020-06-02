When: Earl Township supervisors meeting, June 1.

Office reopens: The board approved opening the township office to the public June 8, following Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines. The township made the decision because Gov. Tom Wolf is moving Lancaster County to the yellow phase of Pennsylvania’s reopening plan on June 5.

Property tax: Secretary Brenda Becker reported the county commissioners adopted a new resolution to extend this year’s payment of township real estate taxes to Nov. 30 with an assigned penalty rate of 10% beginning Dec. 1.

Bee attack: Roadmaster Lee Zimmerman said he and his crew faced an attack from aggressive bees while paving 200 feet of shoulder on Stonecrest Road. The eight bee hives were on a farm close to the road.

Quotable: “The bees didn’t like the vibrating roller noise or blacktop smell. But we were persistent and got the job done, though we were all stung five or six times,” Zimmerman said.