When: Earl Township supervisors meeting, March 16.

What happened: The board accepted the resignation of Candie Johnson, township office manager and secretary/treasurer.

Appointment: During the same meeting, the board appointed Amanda Martin as secretary/treasurer, effective March 21, at an annual pay of $55,000. Martin was hired July 7, 2022, as township administrative assistant/billing clerk. Her former employment was at Integrous Fences and Decks in Gap as an office administrator.

Resignation letter: Johnson’s resignation letter dated March 13 stated the reason for leaving was to accept a position with Annville Township, Lebanon County, as administrator/manager. Johnson served as Earl Township’s top administrator since May 2022, following the resignation of Brenda Becker. Johnson began employment with the township on Jan. 3, 2022, as secretary/assistant treasurer.

Quotable: “We wish Candie the best in her new position, which is closer to her home,” said board Chair Rick Kochel. She lives in Schaefferstown.

Equipment purchase: The board gave approval to Roadmaster Jay Stauffer to purchase a trailer to haul the Bobcat track loader at a cost not to exceed $30,000.